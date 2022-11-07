Sidewalk work continues

The work crews working on Wagoner's new streetscape made concrete progress on the north side of E. Cherokee last week before needed rain slowed activity.

The workers poured and set the new sidewalk from Casaver St. to almost in front of the bank on the corner of Main St.

The work went smooth and professional. When the team found themselves in front of the Wagoner County American-Tribune office door, they were photographed.

There is still work to be done, but the sidewalks on the southside of Cherokee appear almost done while some work is left for the northside.

Work also continued on the westside of the railroad tracks with new entry ways for some businesses and new sidewalks.