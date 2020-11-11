Sidewalk project planned in Coweta; walkway will span from Broadway to 305th E. Ave.

Sidewalks will be four-feet in width on the south side of Pecan from Broadway to Guthrie Ave. and on the north side of Pecan from Guthrie Ave. to 305th E. Ave.

Kolman said there will be a special pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks that will allow people to cross.

Also, on the north side of the street, a walkway ramp will take walkers up to the edge of the old running track.

The project is estimated to cost $855,698. TAP funding is an 80/20 split between federal and locally sourced funds. Therefore, the city’s share would be approximately $171,000. Kolman said the funds would come from the Capital Projects Fund and will be carried over until the TAP funding comes in.

“The TAP funding cycle is a three-year process. We may be in the first year of the cycle or we may be in the third year. It will depend on how ODOT awards the contract,” the city manager noted. “The only holdup could be with the railroad with the crossing there.”

According to Kolman, a traffic count was held along Pecan Street Oct. 12-24. During that time, the average daily volume of autos driving on the street in the project area was 854. The weekday average is 935.