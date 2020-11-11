Sidewalk project planned in Coweta; walkway will span from Broadway to 305th E. Ave.

An effort to obtain a sidewalk for pedestrians along Pecan Street from Broadway St. to 305th E. Ave. (Ben Lumpkin Road) is officially underway.
At the November Coweta City Council meeting, City Manager Roger Kolman recommended the adoption of a resolution to apply for Transportation Alternatives Program funding for the project.
TAP is a federally sourced program intended to promote multi-modal transportation opportunities in local communities, including home to school (Safer Routes to Schools) pedestrian facilities.
In 2016, the city applied for TAP funding through INCOG for a sidewalk project to improve the safety of pedestrian traffic from the north side of Highway 51 to the Coweta School District’s main campus. That project was completed in late 2019 through a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
In the 2016, application identified two other alternative projects for funding, including this route along Pecan Street.
“This project will help improve pedestrian traffic for school-age children from residential subdivisions on the west and south sides of the Broadway District by creating continuous walkways separated from vehicular traffic,” Kolman said. “This project would also increase safety for outdoor exercise for youth and adults living in the project area.”
Sidewalks will be four-feet in width on the south side of Pecan from Broadway to Guthrie Ave. and on the north side of Pecan from Guthrie Ave. to 305th E. Ave.
Kolman said there will be a special pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks that will allow people to cross.
Also, on the north side of the street, a walkway ramp will take walkers up to the edge of the old running track.
The project is estimated to cost $855,698. TAP funding is an 80/20 split between federal and locally sourced funds. Therefore, the city’s share would be approximately $171,000. Kolman said the funds would come from the Capital Projects Fund and will be carried over until the TAP funding comes in.
“The TAP funding cycle is a three-year process. We may be in the first year of the cycle or we may be in the third year. It will depend on how ODOT awards the contract,” the city manager noted. “The only holdup could be with the railroad with the crossing there.”
According to Kolman, a traffic count was held along Pecan Street Oct. 12-24. During that time, the average daily volume of autos driving on the street in the project area was 854. The weekday average is 935.
Also during that time, radar showed that 65.6 percent of motorists drove over the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. The average speed was 30.5 mph.
Kolman said the city’s goal with a sidewalk is to minimize conflicts between pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
