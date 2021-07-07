Shot-in-Oklahoma film 'Stillwater' among summer movie offerings in 2021

Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman of Wolverine fame puts away the claws to join Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton in an action thriller. His character, described as a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping clients access lost memories.

Aug. 27Candyman: For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood have been terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand. The Candyman is summoned by those who dare to repeat his name five times into a mirror. Tony Todd starred in the original “Candyman” film in 1992. He’s back for what is being called a sequel to the first movie (even though there have been two films in the franchise since). Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele is on board for this visit from the Candyman.

Sept. 3Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Marvel Comics characters created in the 1960s have been busting the box office. Here comes a Marvel character who debuted in the 1970s, when, of course, everybody was kung fu fighting.