Shopping Delight: Children buy gifts for families with law enforcement support

A heavy law enforcement presence was at Coweta Walmart on Dec. 17 and all for a good cause—to bring cheer to area youth through the Wagoner County Fraternal Order of Police’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program.
For a couple of hours, Sheriff Chris Elliott and 14 deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office personally escorted eight children from Porter and six from Wagoner through the store so they could select Christmas gifts for their families and themselves.
Each child had $200 to spend thanks primarily to private donations to the FOP organization.
“It is an honor to be able to come out and do this. Accolades to the Wagoner County FOP for sponsoring the event and getting the donations to do it,” Sheriff Elliott said. “What is very overwhelming is that the children are more concerned about buying for their families than they are about buying for themselves.
“To give these children an opportunity to do that for their family is where it’s all at!”
Elliott noted that county residents “really support” law enforcement and their Fraternal Order Police, as well as the sheriff’s office.
“They all come together in a time of need and make sure these organizations are able to do these for the kids,” he added. “We appreciate people supporting them to give us the money to do these things. The Wagoner County FOP are also helping families this Christmas by distributing food to those out of work.”
Diann Murray and Penny Karnes accompanied the Porter children to Coweta. They said they are going through challenging times with their families that include loss of jobs and loss of loved ones.
“One parent simply bawled when she was told about this program,” Karnes said.
“I’ve not heard anyone say they were buying for themselves,” Murray added. “They are buying for their parents, and one child … all she could talk about was buying for her brother.
“How many out of our eight students have ever shopped for someone else? Probably none of them.”
On a side note, Murray reported a total of 30-35 Porter children will have a brighter holiday thanks to the individuals, families and businesses who adopted them from the community Angel Tree. In addition, she noted Davis Elliot donated $720 to purchase 18 Christmas food baskets for families on top of selecting eight angels from the tree.
Accompanying the Wagoner children Thursday were school-based social workers Tiffany Steel and Teri Hoffman.
“The kids are so excited! The attention is on them and someone is going to take them to do something fun,” Steel said while watching the youngsters shop.
Hoffman said fortunately in Wagoner, the school has been able to keep student engaged in their work with the A-B schedule. She called it a “huge blessing for our children, teachers and staff.” After all, the students want to see their friends.
“It’s been hard. They’re frustrated and exhausted, but they are so excited to go to school,” Steele admitted. “When littler kids go to school, there’s Christmas parties, dress up days and great things that they have not been able to enjoy this year.
“We applaud the law enforcement officers for remembering them.”
