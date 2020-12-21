Shopping Delight: Children buy gifts for families with law enforcement support

A heavy law enforcement presence was at Coweta Walmart on Dec. 17 and all for a good cause—to bring cheer to area youth through the Wagoner County Fraternal Order of Police’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

For a couple of hours, Sheriff Chris Elliott and 14 deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office personally escorted eight children from Porter and six from Wagoner through the store so they could select Christmas gifts for their families and themselves.

Each child had $200 to spend thanks primarily to private donations to the FOP organization.

“It is an honor to be able to come out and do this. Accolades to the Wagoner County FOP for sponsoring the event and getting the donations to do it,” Sheriff Elliott said. “What is very overwhelming is that the children are more concerned about buying for their families than they are about buying for themselves.

“To give these children an opportunity to do that for their family is where it’s all at!”

Elliott noted that county residents “really support” law enforcement and their Fraternal Order Police, as well as the sheriff’s office.