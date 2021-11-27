Shop Small QR Code Campaign begins in Wagoner

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off their first-ever Shop Small QR Code Campaign Saturday, Nov. 27.

Starting Nov. 27th at 7 a.m. to Dec. 13 at 10 p.m., each of the participating businesses will have a QR Code at their point of sale. After you make a purchase, you will scan the QR Code with your phone, fill out a quick form, and then you will be entered into a drawing.

iPhone users can easily open the camera app to scan the code. Most Android users will need to download a FREE QR Code Scanner Application.

There are 28 participating businesses, so there are over $700 worth of door prizes up for grabs. There will 28 different names drawn, and you can enter each time you shop or do business with one of our participating members.

The chamber will post about what the door prizes are after Thanksgiving when they are all here.

The drawing will take place on Dec. 16 at noon on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook live. Winners will be notified on Facebook and by phone. Winners will have until Friday, Dec. 17 at noon to claim their prize. If the prize is not claimed by then, a re-draw will take place when the chamber office opens back up in January after Christmas break.