Shop Coweta can be collected through Dec. 9

The City of Coweta is kicking off its annual Shop Coweta campaign, a promotion to encourage local shopping for the holiday season beginning Nov. 14 through noon on Dec. 9.

The Shop Coweta prizes will be two (2) $1,000 checks from the City of Coweta and eleven (11) $500 pre-loaded debit cards for a total of $7,500 in prizes. Prizes will not be replaced if lost or stolen.

You earn tickets by buying merchandise from the list of businesses on the list at the bottom. There will be 750,000 tickets for distribution.

Ticket Distribution Rules/Guidelines:

• Customers will receive a whole, undamaged, numbered ticket.

• Customers must be 18 years of age to receive a ticket.

• No purchase necessary. Patrons may request one ticket per day per participating business.

• Customers (as defined as exchanging money for goods), will receive one Shop Coweta ticket for every $10 spent in the participating business. A maximum of 20 tickets (representing a $200 purchase) can be given out per transaction. On Friday, Nov. 25 (also known as Black Friday), there will be no ticket limit. For example, if purchase is $500, the customer receives 50 tickets.)

There will be three total drawings for unclaimed prizes and numbers will be posted by 12 p.m. (noon) each drawing day. Winners will have three (3) days to claim prizes at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK.

The first drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Prizes must be claimed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. A second drawing, if necessary, will be held Friday, Dec. 16, 2021. Prizes must be claimed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2021. The third and final drawing, if necessary, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Prizes must be claimed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Winning numbers will be posted on the window at the Chamber office and Coweta City Hall. The numbers will also be posted on www.cowetachamber.com and the Facebook accounts of the Coweta Chamber and The Wagoner County American-Tribune.

Here are the businesses to collect tickets following your purchases.

2022 Shop Coweta Participating Merchants

1843 on Broadway - 4 Tons of Blessings - Advanced Family Eye Care

Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health Center - Atwoods - BancFirst

Best Western Plus - Billy Sims Barbeque - Bryan Tag Agency

Bright Beginnings Learning Center - Broadway Hair and Nails

Brown Family Funeral Home - Buddy’s Home Furnishings

City Drug of Coweta - City of Coweta - Country Mart

Coweta Chamber of Commerce - Coweta Apartments -

Coweta Family Dental - Coweta Flowers & Junktique

Coweta Hardware & Rental - Coweta Insurance Agency

Coweta Nutrition - Coweta Public Library Coweta Quick Change

Coweta Smiles, Mark Harwood, DDS - Coweta Tire - Coweta Wine and Spirits Disaster Restoration Services -

Express RX of Coweta - FNB Coweta - Family Loan - Firstar Bank - Freedom Insurance = Garden Walk Apartments - Goodfella’s Pizzeria

Green Country Federal Credit Union - KAH Bookkeeping - Kim's Coney Shop - Luke's BBQ - Mark’s Place - Mazzio’s Pizza - Med Pharm - NAPA Auto Parts - Native Oklahoma Insurance -

Norm’s Auto Clinic - Okie Girls Hair Company - Premier Dental - Quilting Sisters - RCB Bank - Redbud Physical Therapy

Robertson Tire - Roy’s Barber Shop - Senor Salsa - Shelter Insurance, Natalie Bonham

Sports Page Steakhouse - Subway - Taco Bueno - The Charcuterie Divas

The UPS Store - The Wild Child - Third Space Salon - Tulsa Pest Solutions Walls Family Dentistry

Walmart - Yvette’s Gifts & Events