Shop Coweta begins Monday: 68 businesses participating

Monday, Nov. 15 is the first official day of Shop Coweta 2021, and 68 businesses are participating.

As a reminder, patrons will receive one ticket for every $10 spent at participating merchants, with a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. On Black Friday, Nov. 26, there is no limit to the number of tickets you receive for your transaction.

Participating merchants include 1843 on Broadway, 4 Tons of Blessings, Advanced Family Eye Care, Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health Center, Atwoods, BancFirst, Billy Sims Barbeque, Bloom & Things, Bryan Tag Agency, Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Broadway Hair and Nails, Brown Family Funeral Home and Buddy’s Home Furnishings.

Others include City Drug of Coweta, City of Coweta, Country Mart , Coweta Apartments - Coweta Family Dental Coweta Flowers & Junktique - Coweta Hardware & Lumber, Coweta Insurance Agency, Coweta Nutrition, Coweta Public Library, Coweta Quick Change - Coweta Smiles – Mark Harwood, DDS, Coweta Wine and Spirits, Disaster Restoration Services, Dreamer's Coffee & Smoothies and Express RX of Coweta.