Shop Coweta begins Monday: 68 businesses participating

Monday, Nov. 15 is the first official day of Shop Coweta 2021, and 68 businesses are participating.
As a reminder, patrons will receive one ticket for every $10 spent at participating merchants, with a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. On Black Friday, Nov. 26, there is no limit to the number of tickets you receive for your transaction.
Participating merchants include 1843 on Broadway, 4 Tons of Blessings, Advanced Family Eye Care, Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health Center, Atwoods, BancFirst, Billy Sims Barbeque, Bloom & Things, Bryan Tag Agency, Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Broadway Hair and Nails, Brown Family Funeral Home and Buddy’s Home Furnishings.
Others include City Drug of Coweta, City of Coweta, Country Mart , Coweta Apartments - Coweta Family Dental Coweta Flowers & Junktique - Coweta Hardware & Lumber, Coweta Insurance Agency, Coweta Nutrition, Coweta Public Library, Coweta Quick Change - Coweta Smiles – Mark Harwood, DDS, Coweta Wine and Spirits, Disaster Restoration Services, Dreamer's Coffee & Smoothies and Express RX of Coweta.
Also, FNB Coweta, Family Loan, Firstar Bank, Freedom Insurance, Garden Walk Apartments, Goodfella’s Pizzeria, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Kim's Coney Shop, Indigo Tie Dye, Los Tequilas, Luke's BBQ, Mark’s Place, Mazzio’s Pizza, Meats & More, Med Pharm, NAPA Auto Parts, Native Oklahoma Insurance and Norm’s Auto Clinic.
Additional participants are Premier Dental Quilting Sisters, RCB Bank, Redbud Physical Therapy, Rice Law Office, Robertson Tire, Roy’s Barber Shop, Salt & Soul Senor Salsa, Shelter Insurance, Natalie Bonham, Sonic Drive-In, Sports Page Steakhouse, Taco Bueno, The Charcuterie Divas, The UPS Store, The Wild Child, Wells Family Dentistry, Walmart and Yvette’s Gifts & Events.
Don’t forget to remind the staff working registers that you are collecting Shop Coweta tickets in case they forget to offer them to you.