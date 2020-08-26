Sheriff outlines changes from McGirt Supreme Court decision

When the United States Supreme Court ruled on the McGirt case recently concerning jurisdiction for Native American residents when arrested for crimes, regular law enforcement duties were about to change as well.
That’s one of the details described by Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. Elliott spoke during the August virtual Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting on the McGirt case.
“It’s the most significant case (decision) we’ve ever experienced,” Elliott said.
The shortened explanation is that any Native American arrested on tribal lands will be judged by the Federal government or the tribes and crimes will be investigated by the FBI.
All of Wagoner County is on Creek Nation land. So, when the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest, the officer will have to ask if the subject is Native American.
Elliott gave a detailed history on how Oklahoma became home to the Five Civilized Tribes.
And, if that was not enough, past cases judged by state courts involving a Native American case will have to be re-tried.
“All of Wagoner County is now on Indian Territory,” Elliott said. “We (the WCSO) have no law enforcement over a native person.
“Who does? The Creeks’ Lighthorseman or the Federal government.”
The Supreme Court’s decision has added an element of change law enforcement did not expect.
“It’s created a lot of problems,” Elliott described. “It’s an absolute mess.”
Elliott added that Wagoner County Deputies might be cross deputized as Lighthorsemen for the Creek Nation to help ease the red tape.
“Every case from 1907 to present will be subject to re-trial by tribal police or the Feds,” Elliott added.
There could be some that accept judgment under Creek Nation rule and some accept their verdict and not go back to court. Still, a backlog of cases could overload the system for those Native Americans that want a new trial.
“If we don’t have jurisdiction everything stops,” Elliott said.
Elliott went into great detail on what might happen in a crime investigation. The deputy might have to wait for the FBI in Tulsa to send out an investigator and delay things.
Elliott did offer a ray of hope.
“I think we’ll be successful,” Elliott concluded. “But, we are on new ground.”
In other chamber news:
• The annual awards banquet will be held at Patio on the Hill on Sept. 17. The doors will open at 5:45 p.m.
There will be auctions again, but due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no baked goods to bid on with some exceptions.
• County Assessor Sandy Hodges was selected Member of the Month.
• See You at the Taylor’s Ferry was selected Business of the Month.
• A Wagoner Walmart representative announced new store hours are in effect. The store will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Seniors can come shop by themselves from 6 a.m.-7 a.m. on Tuesdays.
• Help in Crisis’ Whitley Pierson announced a new training program for restaurants and bars on sexual assault. This new program is called “Set the Bar” and is available now through Help in Crisis.