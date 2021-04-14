Shelley Self awarded Coweta High School Teacher of the Year

Art teacher Shelley Self now has a second Teacher of the Year award.
Last week she was given the award after being named Coweta High School Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I’ve been very blessed,” Self said when she learned she would get the award. “I have been a Teacher of the Year before, so this is not the first time that I’ve been blessed with this honor. It’s great because your peers think highly of what you’re doing. I have a lot of support here at the high school and I want to be a strong advocate for our school. I want our students to have the best.”
Self has been teaching for 29 years.