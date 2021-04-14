 Skip to main content
Shelley Self awarded Coweta High School Teacher of the Year
Shelley Self stands with her award after being named Coweta High School Teacher of the Year.

Art teacher Shelley Self now has a second Teacher of the Year award.

Last week she was given the award after being named Coweta High School Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I’ve been very blessed,” Self said when she learned she would get the award. “I have been a Teacher of the Year before, so this is not the first time that I’ve been blessed with this honor. It’s great because your peers think highly of what you’re doing. I have a lot of support here at the high school and I want to be a strong advocate for our school. I want our students to have the best.”

Self has been teaching for 29 years.

