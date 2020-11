Tiger Field in Coweta was abuzz with activity Friday, Nov. 6 when the Coweta Tigers played their first game of 2020 on the new turf.

The Tigers played the first nine games of their season on the road while repairs were made to the stadium following an automobile crash in August.

The evening was even more special as it was Senior Night. Senior players, trainers, cheerleaders and band members were recognized in a pre-game ceremony.