Senator Kim David awarded the Oklahoma Medal of Freedom

Senate Majority Leader Kim David is the latest Oklahoman to receive the Oklahoma National Guard’s highest civilian honor—The Oklahoma Medal of Freedom.

David, the wife and mother of current and former guard members, was honored last week for her work in the Senate over the past decade on behalf of the Oklahoma National Guard and its members.

Previous recipients of the prestigious award include former governors George Nigh, Frank Keating and Brad Henry.

“I am grateful and humbled to receive the Oklahoma Medal of Freedom. Through the service of my husband, son and daughter, I know full well the sacrifices and risks faced by our guard members, and how they selflessly give their all for their communities, this state and our great nation,” said David, R-Porter. “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to work on their behalf in the Oklahoma Senate.”

The supporting citation for David’s award points to her legislative efforts in the mental health and quality of life arenas which have provided Oklahoma Guard members additional resources to address their unique needs.

David worked hand in hand with Joint Force Headquarters Military Personnel Branch (J1) to craft and introduce Senate Bill 690, also known as the Guard Advocacy Program.

The bill, which was signed into law in 2017, was designed to facilitate and increase access to community resources that improve health, social support, and productivity, preventing negative lifestyles and crisis issues from developing into behavioral health emergencies.