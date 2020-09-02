Sen. Lankford covers many topics at Wagoner Civic Center gathering

Like a company president going to the assembly line where a product is being made can give leaders illuminating reality checks.

If one is not near where the action is going on, he or she can only speculate and wonder what actions are best for a given situation.

That’s kind of what U.S. Sen. James Lankford did on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Wagoner Civic Center.

Once he gave what progress or lack thereof is being made in the Senate, he took time to answer questions from the crowd that attended.

Lankford tackled subjects from non-profit problems and the McGirt Supreme Court ruling to what the community hospital did with its Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funds.

No subject was off limits after Lankford opened the floor for questions. The Senator even stayed afterward to talk one-on-one.

Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones reminded about the slip liners Lankford came through with for the city to acquire.

“The wheels of government run slow,” Lankford said. “Have patience.”

Lankford said the last two weeks have been filled with no voting, but dealing with COVID-19 issues on the phone.

He spoke of the possible next COVID-19 relief package. There is still $1.2 trillion dollars not yet allocated while the PPP money is gone. There might be a “targeted” business PPP in the works, however.

Lankford spotlighted businesses in Oklahoma that have done remarkably well during the COVID-19 crisis.

“People have been shopping locally,” Lankford said. “Some businesses have said it’s their best year ever and highest sales tax collection.”