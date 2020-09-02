Sen. Lankford covers many topics at Wagoner Civic Center gathering

Like a company president going to the assembly line where a product is being made can give leaders illuminating reality checks.
If one is not near where the action is going on, he or she can only speculate and wonder what actions are best for a given situation.
That’s kind of what U.S. Sen. James Lankford did on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Wagoner Civic Center.
Once he gave what progress or lack thereof is being made in the Senate, he took time to answer questions from the crowd that attended.
Lankford tackled subjects from non-profit problems and the McGirt Supreme Court ruling to what the community hospital did with its Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funds.
No subject was off limits after Lankford opened the floor for questions. The Senator even stayed afterward to talk one-on-one.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones reminded about the slip liners Lankford came through with for the city to acquire.
“The wheels of government run slow,” Lankford said. “Have patience.”
Lankford said the last two weeks have been filled with no voting, but dealing with COVID-19 issues on the phone.
He spoke of the possible next COVID-19 relief package. There is still $1.2 trillion dollars not yet allocated while the PPP money is gone. There might be a “targeted” business PPP in the works, however.
Lankford spotlighted businesses in Oklahoma that have done remarkably well during the COVID-19 crisis.
“People have been shopping locally,” Lankford said. “Some businesses have said it’s their best year ever and highest sales tax collection.”
One area is absolutely exploding with business, he said.
“If you’re in home improvement, you’re having the best year.”
However, it is not great everywhere.
“If you are a charter bus company, it’s been horrible,” Lankford added. “No one is traveling. The airlines are hurting, too. Once we get on the other side of this (pandemic), they will come back.”
Lankford touched on the U.S. Post Office that’s been in the news recently.
“We have some great people working there,” he added. “For decades (their business plans) are out of balance.
“We have first class mail plummet the last 10 years, but packages are going up.”
Lankford said that the last administration did not fill the seats of the Postal Board of Governors that oversee the postal operation.
President Donald Trump added six new Governors and they selected the new Postmaster General just 70 days ago.
“Then, the Postmaster had everything thrown at him (during a recent congressional hearing),” Lankford said. “He (the new Postmaster) is trying to get things back into the black.”
Lankford gave an example of how efficient the post office can be. During one week in December 2019, it handled 2.5 billion first class pieces of mail.
“They can handle ballots, (too),” Lankford said.
He concluded with, “There’s a political dialogue versus a structural one (going on in everything).”
Lankford also added he fights fake news about himself.
One national new commentator said Lankford is against Columbus Day. Lankford isn’t, but wants to change the way the holiday is used for workers.
When he contacted the news outlet for a correction, it stated again that Lankford was against Columbus Day.
The wrong facts were again presented. Lankford’s frustration was expressed in his body language as he spoke of the incident.
Lankford was scheduled for a 45 minute appearance, but stayed nearly an hour to continue speaking with others at the gathering.
