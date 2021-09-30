Sen. David discusses future plans, redistricting changes at Coweta Rotary

“He’s a cowboy, and a really, really good guy,” Sen. David said. “He’ll need to remember this district is a little urban. I’ll be making sure to take him around and introduce him to different groups in the community.”

Sen. David said redistricting senate districts have a lot to do with road patterns. Senators go where the people are. Sen. Stephens will be in the position for two years before he’s back on the ballot.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune asked Sen. Davis why so many people are moving to Oklahoma City versus the Tulsa area or rural communities, and she simply said, ‘jobs.’

“High paying jobs are a big part of it. Even in COVID, people are moving to Oklahoma while still working in Chicago or California. You pay taxes where you live, so we don’t mind that,” she said.

After leaving the Oklahoma Senate in Nov of 2022, Sen. Davis said she will be working for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Sen. David also discussed her involvement with a bipartisan joint committee where members discuss how the federal pandemic relief funds are used. It is a public community that meets and evaluates proposals for the use of the funds. “Stacking money” will be a major priority within the county, cities and towns, she said.