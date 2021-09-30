Sen. David discusses future plans, redistricting changes at Coweta Rotary

Sen. Kim David, District 18, took an hour to tell business leaders and dignitaries of the Coweta Rotary Club on Thursday that urban communities are growing in Oklahoma, which means the state will soon be losing another rural district to urban --and it happens to be her district.
Sen. David, a Republican, spoke about an array of topics at 1843 on Broadway restaurant in Coweta, mostly notably what Senate redistricting means for Wagoner County, and what’s next in her career after her term limits out in November 2022.
The Porter native has been serving Wagoner County, and portions of Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties for 11 years.
She said over the past two years, populations in urban Oklahoma cities are growing, specifically in Oklahoma City. Despite the growth, rural Oklahoma municipalities, like Coweta, are seeing a decline in growth.
Due to the amount of growth in OKC and its surrounding areas, Sen. David said one senate district and one house district had to be relocated to that area to meet the growing population. District 18 will become an urban seat, and the state of Oklahoma will be losing a rural seat.
Once Sen. Davis terms out, Sen. Blake Stephens, of District 3, will take over her district areas, she said. District 3 currently consists of Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes and Rogers county communities.
“He’s a cowboy, and a really, really good guy,” Sen. David said. “He’ll need to remember this district is a little urban. I’ll be making sure to take him around and introduce him to different groups in the community.”
Sen. David said redistricting senate districts have a lot to do with road patterns. Senators go where the people are. Sen. Stephens will be in the position for two years before he’s back on the ballot.
The Wagoner County American-Tribune asked Sen. Davis why so many people are moving to Oklahoma City versus the Tulsa area or rural communities, and she simply said, ‘jobs.’
“High paying jobs are a big part of it. Even in COVID, people are moving to Oklahoma while still working in Chicago or California. You pay taxes where you live, so we don’t mind that,” she said.
After leaving the Oklahoma Senate in Nov of 2022, Sen. Davis said she will be working for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Sen. David also discussed her involvement with a bipartisan joint committee where members discuss how the federal pandemic relief funds are used. It is a public community that meets and evaluates proposals for the use of the funds. “Stacking money” will be a major priority within the county, cities and towns, she said.
She also discussed the dire need for first responders, specifically within Oklahoma Highway Patrol seeing a significant loss in troopers. There is also a task force in the works discussing the potential to consolidate the top three law enforcement agencies, including OHP.
“There are about 700 troopers on the road, and we are over 500 short,” Sen. David said. “We are begging people not to retire.” National events, specifically regarding anti-police, are not helping the shortage, she said.
Sen. David has been a proud supporter of Wagoner County for over a decade, and was recently just awarded the Appreciation Award with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.