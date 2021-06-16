Securing an exam appointment can be the real test in obtaining a learner's permit for some young drivers

Drivers who are at least 16 when they apply for a permit do not have to show they are in driver’s education.

DPS administers written exams for permit applicants, which are also a requirement, but Stewart said applicants can complete that portion at a CareerTech center for a cost of $25 and bring proof to save time at a DPS office. Completion of the written exam at a DPS location is free of charge.

Stewart said permit applicants are still required under state law to visit a DPS examiner in person to at least undergo a vision exam and be entered into the system.

“We thought if we could push it off to another location it could help out in the appointment arena as well,” she said of the written exam. “Also, proof of school enrollment and the proof of an eighth grade reading proficiency test are no longer required. We waived those during the pandemic, but that got passed in an emergency clause in the last (legislative) session, so they won’t have to worry about that again.”

But Scott said that “Even if you look at parent-taught drivers’ ed, the parents still need the kids to get their permit so they can drive on city streets, even in a neighborhood.”