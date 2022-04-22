Second Wagoner High Senior serves as Senate page for Sen. David

OKLAHOMA CITY – Wagoner High School senior Brekka Watkins has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Kim David, R-Porter.

Watkins served at the Capitol during the 11th week of session from April 18-21.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate.

Watkins is active in golf, cheer, dance, science club, yearbook, and Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She actively volunteers with Letters to Santa, Chili Festival, BBQ Festival, and at the local hospital.

After high school, she will graduate with an associate degree in general studies and will be attending Rogers State College for nursing with a minor in psychology.

The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

She is the daughter of Wagoner residents Darrell and Rebecca Watkins.