Scoring two for the team: Carter York nails bucket in Okay win

“People need to see good and not what the world is coming to. It was amazing to see the support!”
Those words, spoken by Lesley York of Okay, came after a video she posted on Facebook recorded a very special moment for her son on the basketball court.
Carter York is in the 8th grade and a member of the junior high Mustangs basketball team. He is autistic (highly functioning) and struggles with his fine motor skills. He is unable to write or tie his shoes and has challenges using his hands.
So when coaches put him in during the Okay-Braggs game in late October and he sunk a basket after multiple attempts, he helped propel his team to a victory and sent a gymnasium filled with fans into a cheering frenzy.
“The ref was even helping him shoot. He finally made a shot and everyone went crazy! It was unreal how everyone acted, it was like watching a Facebook video. It was so sweet!” York said. “The Braggs fans and kids were just as good at cheering and clapping.”
The proud mom said she wanted to share this story not because of her son, but because of the Okay community and how the coaches are with him.
“It made me realize it is not just basketball, but how they are with him generally every day – the teachers, staff and kids. He’s not once been picked on,” she continued. “When they were warming up, he made a shot and the boys went crazy. Three of the boys told him we wouldn’t have won if he hadn’t made that shot and it was sincere.”
To understand the significance of Carter’s achievement on the court is to understand his story from the beginning.
When he was just six months old, he had open heart surgery for a hole in his heart. Doctors couldn’t repair it and tore a valve, prompting a two-month hospital stay and yet a second open heart surgery to fix the hole and valve.
Carter was never diagnosed with autism by a doctor until a psychologist came into the school and did an evaluation.
He attended Muskogee Public Schools through the third grade and then went to Boulevard Christian School. He was later homeschooled for two and a half years before enrolling in Okay Public Schools. The youngster told his parents he wanted to attend public school and make friends.
Fortunately, a girl Carter went to school with in Muskogee transferred to Okay at the same time. She was there for his first day at the school and the Mustang student body embraced him right away.
Two of Carter’s classmates attend church with him and were there to help him when he was baptized this past spring.
They thought their friend needed something at school to be involved with – even if it was to be in just a cheerleader type role.
“They talked to Coach Chad Clark who said Carter could be on any sports team he wanted. Chad knows him very well and encouraged him to play a sport,” York explained. “When school was about to start, Carter asked if he could practice (basketball) and they told him he could play.”
On Oct. 27, Carter’s opportunity to play with his teammates came to fruition.
“They said they would put him in and let him do something. I was freaking out because he needs help getting dressed and his shoes on,” York admitted. “They (coaches) helped him get ready. Another teacher sat next to him the entire game to keep him calm (from excitement). He didn’t understand that he had to wait. Near the end of the game they put him in.”
“When he hit the basket, he did what we call flappy bird – he flaps his hands really fast because he gets so excited,” she added. “He did that as he ran up and down the court with his teammates.”
So how did Carter feel about getting in the game and scoring points for his team?
“It felt good because I wanted to play. It is fun running up and down the court and a lot on the team are my school friends,” Carter said. “I made them get 51 points (from 49).”
York said her post on social media showing Carter score his basket was shared many times. Yet her intention in posting was not specifically for her son, but for people to see the good in their community and how happy the people at Okay Public Schools have made her son through inclusion.
“He wanted friends, and now he has them, even though some days he might just want to be left alone. He switches classes on his own, but has help if he needs it. I don’t worry about him at all,” York admitted. “I appreciate everything they do every day.
“I know God put us on this path. We are just blessed! Even before basketball, I felt that way. And now with basketball, we feel that much more blessed!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!