Scoring two for the team: Carter York nails bucket in Okay win

On Oct. 27, Carter’s opportunity to play with his teammates came to fruition.

“They said they would put him in and let him do something. I was freaking out because he needs help getting dressed and his shoes on,” York admitted. “They (coaches) helped him get ready. Another teacher sat next to him the entire game to keep him calm (from excitement). He didn’t understand that he had to wait. Near the end of the game they put him in.”

“When he hit the basket, he did what we call flappy bird – he flaps his hands really fast because he gets so excited,” she added. “He did that as he ran up and down the court with his teammates.”

So how did Carter feel about getting in the game and scoring points for his team?

“It felt good because I wanted to play. It is fun running up and down the court and a lot on the team are my school friends,” Carter said. “I made them get 51 points (from 49).”

York said her post on social media showing Carter score his basket was shared many times. Yet her intention in posting was not specifically for her son, but for people to see the good in their community and how happy the people at Okay Public Schools have made her son through inclusion.