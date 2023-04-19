Clay Schwab has seen the world through his travels. Now, the Vietnam veteran is helping others just to see everything clearly with new glasses.

Schwab’s current mission work will soon take him back the Ukraine. He will take donated glasses to help those in the battle-torn area.

Schwab will perform a rudimentary eye exam and match that person with glasses from his donated inventory.

The Assembly of God church provided a way for him to learn basic eye exam classes. While he can’t perform his new knowledge in the United States, Schwab can outside the U.S.

He’s helped those in need in places like the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Korea, Russia, parts of Africa and now Ukraine.

How does the 75-year-old manage the expense for all these trips and carries thousands of glasses?

“The town of Wagoner, churches and friends support me so much,” Schwab said.

Civilains of Ukraine are not the only people Schwab has helped. He offered exams and glasses for Ukraine Army soldiers. Since the draft age is 18-through-60, Schwab is able to help all to see, even on the war’s front line.

“The Assembly of God sent me to optometry school,” added Schwab said of the early backing for someone to learn eye exams. He is now a certified optometry tech.

How much impact did Schwab’s work have on the first trip to Ukraine?

“I took 2,340 pairs and gave out 1,932,” he said of his first six-week trip.

Two Ukraine churches invited Schwab to stay there. He travels with different church denominations to the war front.

Recently, the Wagoner Rotary Club made a $2,500 donation to the JJJ Ministries’ ongoing Christian outreach to provide eyeglasses in Ukraine.

“I’m very blessed to serve,” Schwab explained. “As long as they believe in Jesus Christ, it doesn’t matter the way the door opens (to offer aid).”

This 42-year resident of Wagoner lives with his wife, Mona. She used to travel on every trip. However, a health challenge prevents her from traveling now.

Schwab will leave for Ukraine in June and land in the African country of Gambia on Sept. 9.

He added that a phone call came from Senator Mark Wayne Mullin recently. Sen. Mullin asked Schwab if he understood he was going to a war zone? Mullin even offered assistance.

Schwab replied that he’d served two tours in Vietnam and politely denied any assistance.

There is nothing stopping Schwab and his vision for better sight.