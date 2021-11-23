School board seats open in Wagoner County

Anyone interested in running for a seat on the Board of Education need to file their Declaration of Candidacy at the Wagoner County Election Board office.

Filing period is Monday, Dec. 6 through Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for Board Member Office No. 2 for the school districts of Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner. This position is a five year term.

In addition, Porter will have one seat available as a four year unexpired term.

Interested candidates need to be registered voters and reside within the districts’ geographical boundaries for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period. Interested candidates should contact the superintendent’s office for any questions.

If three or more candidates file for the Board of Education position, then the Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. If only two candidates file for a position or if no candidate in the Primary Election received 50% of the votes cast, the election will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Declaration of Candidacy and qualifications are available at the Wagoner County Election Board located at 208 N. Lee St. in Wagoner or online at elections.ok.gov. Look under the “Candidate Info” tab. Candidacy forms must be filed at the Wagoner County Election Board office.