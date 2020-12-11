School board race set in Wagoner, incumbents to continue serving in Coweta, Okay

Only one school district in Wagoner County will have a school board election in April, 2021.

Tamera R. Belvin and Alisha Phelps have both tossed their hat into the political arena to seek Seat 1 on the Wagoner Board of Education. The position is currently held by Tresa Petre who did not file for re-election.

We will feature each candidate with a Q&A closer to the election this coming spring.

Only one candidate filed intent to seek office in both Coweta and Okay. Both individuals filing are incumbents.

Ryan Fankhauser will retain his seat for a second term with the Coweta Board of Education.

“I believe that public schools are providing and will always provide an opportunity for great education for every demographic in our community,” Fankhauser said. “To be a part of a leadership group that ensures that is rewarding for me personally and encouraging for me as a dad of school age kids.”

Nick Davis will begin his third term with the Okay school board. He is currently serving as board president.

“We are pleased that he is returning,” Okay Superintendent Pete Hiseley said of Davis.