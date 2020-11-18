School board filing dates announced

The filing period for individuals interested in running for school boards in Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner opens Monday, Dec. 7 and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Wagoner County Election Board, 208 N. Lee Ave. in Wagoner.
Potential candidates should file their Declaration of Candidacy between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Seat 1 is up for election in each school district. Currently serving in that seat are Ryan Fankhauser in Coweta, Nick Davis in Okay, Brian Jones in Porter and Tresa Petre in Wagoner.
Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said candidates must be registered voters and reside within the district geographical boundaries for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period. They must also conform to State Law requirements.
Interested candidates should contact the superintendent’s office of each respective school district for any questions.
The Annual School Election will be held April 6, 2021. If more than two candidates file during the December filing period for an open seat, the election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to the school board general election on Tuesday, April 6.
Technology Center Elections
Seat one on the Indian Capital Technology Center School District Board of Education is also up for election in 2021.
Individuals who are qualified to run may file for office Dec. 7-9 at the Muskogee County Election Board office, 400 W Broadway, Ste. 120 in Muskogee. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
To verify candidacy, contact the election board office at 918-687-8151.
ICTC serves all of northeast Oklahoma including students attending Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay Schools.
Tulsa Technology Center is also holding an election for someone to represent Zone 6 on the TCC Board of Education. TCC serves residents living in Wagoner County.
Individuals who are qualified to run may file for office Dec. 7-9 at the Wagoner County Election Board office, 208 N. Lee in Wagoner. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
