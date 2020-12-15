Saturday wreath ceremony in Coweta to honor veterans

Veteran graves in Coweta’s Vernon Cemetery will be properly adorned in holiday splendor Saturday, Dec. 19 when a Wreaths Across America ceremony commences there at 12 noon.

Event coordinator Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom said Miss Fall Festival Whitney Jennings will sing the National Anthem and Commander Mitch Reed with Chapter 580 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will be guest speaker.

American Legion Post 226 members will place wreaths in honor of the different branches of the military. Participating veteran members include Mike Walker, Debra Fortune, Chris Votava, Robbie Morton, Everett Dodd, Shawn Fitzgerald and Don Parrish.

Following the brief program, family members will then place wreaths on the graves of their veteran loved ones and community volunteers will place the remaining wreaths. Sloat-Ahlstrom said there are an estimated 550 veterans buried in Vernon Cemetery.

She noted the live balsam fir wreaths symbolize honor to those who served and are serving in the armed forces and to their families who endure sacrifices everyday on the public’s behalf.

Saturday’s Wreaths Across America program is open to the public.

