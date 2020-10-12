Saturday tournament to benefit Help in Crisis

Softball bats will be swinging for a great cause Saturday, Oct. 17 when the “Knock Out Violence” Softball Tournament commences at the Coweta Sports Complex, Highway 51 at the Muskogee Turnpike.

Sponsored by Help in Crisis in cooperation with Wagoner County Emergency Management, the tournament will feature multiple teams of first responders who work hand-in-hand with the crisis intervention agency.

The friendly competition is designed to bring light to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the importance of intervention.

Help in Crisis serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and child abuse. Services offered include domestic violence assessments, assistance with protective orders, supervised visits between non-custodial parents and their children, parenting classes and domestic violence support groups.

The public is encouraged to attend and show support for area first responders.

Admission to the tournament is $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free. There will be a homerun derby for adults ($10 entry), a 50/50 pot and other family fun events at the tournament including a free traveling barnyard for the kids.