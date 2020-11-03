 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday chili dinner, pie auction will benefit Coweta 4-H, FFA kids

Saturday chili dinner, pie auction will benefit Coweta 4-H, FFA kids

{{featured_button_text}}
Fundraiser

Coweta Masonic Lodge No. 251 is teaming up with the Coweta 4-H and FFA Booster Club to host a chili supper and pie auction Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at Rick’s Place, 33904 E. 111th St. S. in Coweta.

Chili with all the fixings will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family.

Saturday’s auction of delicious sweet treats will feature something for everyone.

Event organizers and participating youth invite all area residents to join them for an evening of fun and good food.

All proceeds will go toward 4-H and FFA member activities and projects.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moore is awarded OSU scholarship
News

Moore is awarded OSU scholarship

Hannah Moore of Coweta has been awarded an academic scholarship from the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture. She is a f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News