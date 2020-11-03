Saturday chili dinner, pie auction will benefit Coweta 4-H, FFA kids

Coweta Masonic Lodge No. 251 is teaming up with the Coweta 4-H and FFA Booster Club to host a chili supper and pie auction Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at Rick’s Place, 33904 E. 111th St. S. in Coweta.

Chili with all the fixings will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family.

Saturday’s auction of delicious sweet treats will feature something for everyone.

Event organizers and participating youth invite all area residents to join them for an evening of fun and good food.

All proceeds will go toward 4-H and FFA member activities and projects.