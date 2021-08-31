Sales are smokin’ at Smokin Son of a Gunn BBQ

Khrystina Gunn, and her husband William, said they stepped out of the comfort zone and good things happened.

They own Smokin Son of a Gunn BBQ — it’s the food truck you probably seen in the Robert Cooper Bail Bonds parking lot on 404 E. Cherokee St. in Wagoner. The long line of hungry customers between noon and 4 p.m. is evident that it’s been a home run.

Wagoner has been a new venture for the Gunn’s. They established themselves as a business in Coweta back in Sept. 2018. They set up shop at Buddy’s Home Furnishing in the Coweta area around that time, but decided about a month ago, it was time to expand to Wagoner.

“My husband’s cooking is very unique,” Gunn said. “A lot of people that know him come through Wagoner a lot. We’ve had so much support.”

In fact, many people have compared his cooking to Slick’s BBQ in Muskogee, she said.

Now, they alternate between Coweta and Wagoner. During the last weekend of August, they sold out both days. They smoked roughly 200 pounds of meat on Saturday and Sunday. It averaged out to be around 100 customers in Wagoner and 70 in Coweta.