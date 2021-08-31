Sales are smokin’ at Smokin Son of a Gunn BBQ

Khrystina Gunn, and her husband William, said they stepped out of the comfort zone and good things happened.
They own Smokin Son of a Gunn BBQ — it’s the food truck you probably seen in the Robert Cooper Bail Bonds parking lot on 404 E. Cherokee St. in Wagoner. The long line of hungry customers between noon and 4 p.m. is evident that it’s been a home run.
Wagoner has been a new venture for the Gunn’s. They established themselves as a business in Coweta back in Sept. 2018. They set up shop at Buddy’s Home Furnishing in the Coweta area around that time, but decided about a month ago, it was time to expand to Wagoner.
“My husband’s cooking is very unique,” Gunn said. “A lot of people that know him come through Wagoner a lot. We’ve had so much support.”
In fact, many people have compared his cooking to Slick’s BBQ in Muskogee, she said.
Now, they alternate between Coweta and Wagoner. During the last weekend of August, they sold out both days. They smoked roughly 200 pounds of meat on Saturday and Sunday. It averaged out to be around 100 customers in Wagoner and 70 in Coweta.
“We’ve never smoked for that many people before on a weekend,” Gunn said. “Maybe at a festival or something like that, but that’s it.”
William typically does the meats while Khrystina does the sides. Their menu consists of all the famous BBQ fixings, including pulled pork, hot links and bologna sandwiches. They also do plenty of smoked chicken dishes, like wings and breasts. If you’re feeling extra hungry, they also have plenty of dinner plates.
William is a cook through and through, she said. He got it from his father. He lives to be outdoors and likes the process of smoking, she said.
When COVID hit, the Gunn’s said they took their cooking to a whole new level. They took their business model and started doing more small gatherings, caterings and drop-offs. Since then, Wagoner County has been their primary focus — and they want to continue to expand.
They can also be found at festivals and events, such as the Coweta Fall Festival.
Their hours are weekends from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., or until they sell out.