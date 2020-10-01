S&C Cabinets joins Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

For the past 12 years, homes across Northeast Oklahoma have been enhanced with custom crafted cabinets designed and constructed right here in Wagoner.

S&C Cabinets at 201 S. McQuarrie is owned by Scott and Cherry Keeton and has been open in the community since 2008. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Keetons were welcomed as new members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

The business first operated out of a location on S.E. 3rd St. before moving to its current location on Wagoner’s east side in 2011.

Scott Keeton fell in love with woodworking and building cabinets through a construction job several years ago. He honed his skills while working at a cabinet shop in Porter before venturing out with his own business.

“At S&C Cabinets, we basically do custom cabinets,” Cherry Keeton explained. “We go out to your home, whether it’s a new build or remodel, and take measurements. We then work with you on a design.”

The use of a specialized computer program allows the company to do 3-D design so that customers can see exactly how cabinets will look before they are built.

“If someone wants to take a wall out or reconfigure a kitchen, we can design it in a few ways so they can see what they like best,” Cherry added.