S&C Cabinets joins Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

For the past 12 years, homes across Northeast Oklahoma have been enhanced with custom crafted cabinets designed and constructed right here in Wagoner.
S&C Cabinets at 201 S. McQuarrie is owned by Scott and Cherry Keeton and has been open in the community since 2008. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Keetons were welcomed as new members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business first operated out of a location on S.E. 3rd St. before moving to its current location on Wagoner’s east side in 2011.
Scott Keeton fell in love with woodworking and building cabinets through a construction job several years ago. He honed his skills while working at a cabinet shop in Porter before venturing out with his own business.
“At S&C Cabinets, we basically do custom cabinets,” Cherry Keeton explained. “We go out to your home, whether it’s a new build or remodel, and take measurements. We then work with you on a design.”
The use of a specialized computer program allows the company to do 3-D design so that customers can see exactly how cabinets will look before they are built.
“If someone wants to take a wall out or reconfigure a kitchen, we can design it in a few ways so they can see what they like best,” Cherry added.
Customers can also bring their floor plans in to the office or send them by email to receive a complimentary estimate on any project.
While S&C Cabinets specializes in kitchen cabinets, the business can also design and build cabinets for the entire home. The crew does bathrooms, vanities, laundry rooms and even entertainment centers. If it’s something made of wood, the Keetons can take it from concept to reality.
Their work is mostly geared toward residential customers; however, they have done a number of commercial and church projects as well. They are available for special projects.
“Our cabinets are all wood, we’re never going to use any MDF (medium-density fibreboard),” Cherry assured. “We use all woods; however, our three primary woods are knotty alder, maple and oak. We have also worked with walnut and pine.”
“The one thing that makes us different from the others is our personal touch and care for our customers,” she added. “We truly want to be able to build what the customer wants.”
Cherry said even though there is an ongoing pandemic, S&C Cabinets has been busy and blessed in 2020.
“Wagoner has been very good to us and we are growing,” she noted.
S&C Cabinets is open Monday through Friday. Summer hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May through October and winter hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from November through April.
Saturday hours are by appointment only.
For more information, contact S&C Cabinets at 918-798-0219.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!