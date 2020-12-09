 Skip to main content
Rowe Insurance to host annual AFR meeting

Rowe Insurance to host annual AFR meeting

AFR meeting

American Farmers and Ranchers Local No. 10 will hold its annual membership meeting Thursday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at Rowe Insurance Agency, 524 W. Cherokee St. in Wagoner.

All Wagoner Local No. 10 AFR members (Rowe Insurance AFR clients) are encouraged to attend. Agenda items include a review of 2020, an annual financial report, the election of 2021 officers and board members and a look ahead to the new year.

Agent Mary Rowe said the meeting will not exceed one hour in length.

She invites all members to attend. In addition, masks are recommended.

For more information, call 918-485-2405.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism.

