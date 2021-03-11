Rotary Club of Wagoner recognizes February, March students of the month

Delayed due to weather, the Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized February and March students of the month.

February students of the month were Anna Holmes and Luke Zehr.

Holmes, Wagoner High School co-valedictorian, previously participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program. She will enter the University of Central Oklahoma as a sophomore due to advanced placement course credits and will major in education with a focus on math.

Zehr, vice-president of the WHS Business Professionals of America organization, plans to attend seminary to become a Catholic priest. He hopes to attend the University of Dallas or St. Louis University.

March students of the month are Gracie Rowe and Gavin Jones.

Rowe, a cheerleader, participates in numerous extracurricular organizations. She intends to major in accounting at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Jones will attend Northeastern State University. He is involved in the STEM program, robotics and mass communications, directing the live streams of high school sporting events.

For many years, the Rotary Club of Wagoner has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their exemplary accomplishments both in the classroom and in the community.