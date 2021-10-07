Ron’s opening further delayed; hopeful for Tuesday opening

A piece to a vent hood needed for approval by the Wagoner Fire Chief is the reason the owners of Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili in Wagoner will not be able to open Oct. 1, as hoped. They’re hopeful the piece should be in on Oct. 8, so it can then get approved from the fire department, and followed by a successful health department inspection.
If all goes as planned (fingers crossed), co-owner Lindsey Baber said Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili, on 1105 W. Cherokee St., will have a soft opening with friends and family on Monday, Oct. 11, followed by a grand-opening on Oct. 12.
The vent hood pulls all of the heat off of the cooking equipment and brings it outside through the ventilation system, Baber said. It’s also hooked up to the fire suppression system, so if there was ever a kitchen equipment malfunction, the vent hood would detect a higher-than-normal temperature, such as fire or smoke.
“It’s a vital piece of equipment,” Baber said. “We literally can’t open without that.”
The Baber’s hoped they could give all of their employees Tuesday’s off as a rest day, but due to the fact they’ve had to push their opening date back a few times, they’re now planning to be open on Tuesday’s for at least the first month. The hours of operation will be 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“It will help even out the first month craziness,” Baber said.
If there is a silver living in all of the craziness, it’s given the owners plenty of time to get all of their kitchen employees trained up. They’re still looking for some additional kitchen staff, so if you’d like to apply, you can do so on Ron’s Hamburger and Chili social media pages.
“We would like to open as soon as possible and we can tell the community is excited, but at the same time, we have to make sure everything is done right before we can fully open,” Baber said.