Ron’s opening further delayed; hopeful for Tuesday opening

A piece to a vent hood needed for approval by the Wagoner Fire Chief is the reason the owners of Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili in Wagoner will not be able to open Oct. 1, as hoped. They’re hopeful the piece should be in on Oct. 8, so it can then get approved from the fire department, and followed by a successful health department inspection.

If all goes as planned (fingers crossed), co-owner Lindsey Baber said Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili, on 1105 W. Cherokee St., will have a soft opening with friends and family on Monday, Oct. 11, followed by a grand-opening on Oct. 12.

The vent hood pulls all of the heat off of the cooking equipment and brings it outside through the ventilation system, Baber said. It’s also hooked up to the fire suppression system, so if there was ever a kitchen equipment malfunction, the vent hood would detect a higher-than-normal temperature, such as fire or smoke.

“It’s a vital piece of equipment,” Baber said. “We literally can’t open without that.”