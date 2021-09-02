Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed

The newest Ron’s Hamburger and Chili location in Wagoner was originally set to open at the beginning of September, but now co- owner Lindsey Baber believes they won’t be open until the end of the month, or quite possibly into the beginning of October.

There have been some delays in getting the equipment in to the new building on 1105 W. Cherokee St., formerly the old, Runts BBQ restaurant.

On the outside of the brown, wooden building, drivers will see two, blue Pepsi banners hanging up by the front windows. There is also a sign by the road that says, “Ron’s Hamburger and Chili.” In big, bold letters underneath it says, “coming soon.”

Matt and Lindsey Baber plan to run the business family-style. Matt is the original ‘Ron’ Baber’s grandson. Matt has been around the Ron’s franchise for years and when he met his wife, Lindsey, she too became a part of the business, said his father, Mark Baber, company President.