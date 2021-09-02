Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed

Related: Ron's Hamburgers expands to Wagoner
The newest Ron’s Hamburger and Chili location in Wagoner was originally set to open at the beginning of September, but now co- owner Lindsey Baber believes they won’t be open until the end of the month, or quite possibly into the beginning of October.
There have been some delays in getting the equipment in to the new building on 1105 W. Cherokee St., formerly the old, Runts BBQ restaurant.
On the outside of the brown, wooden building, drivers will see two, blue Pepsi banners hanging up by the front windows. There is also a sign by the road that says, “Ron’s Hamburger and Chili.” In big, bold letters underneath it says, “coming soon.”
Matt and Lindsey Baber plan to run the business family-style. Matt is the original ‘Ron’ Baber’s grandson. Matt has been around the Ron’s franchise for years and when he met his wife, Lindsey, she too became a part of the business, said his father, Mark Baber, company President.
The Baber’s have already done quite a bit of marketing to generate interest. Beside the signs at the front of the restaurant, they’ve also created an Instagram account strictly for the Wagoner location called ‘rons.wagoner.’ For instance, on Sept. 1, they ‘storied’ a picture showing that the Pepsi fountains arrived. Only the Bentonville, Ark. location has its own, personal Instagram account.
There is also red, moving LED signage underneath the Runt’s sign, saying ‘Ron’s Hamburger & Chili.’ During most of the daytime hours, vans will be seen parked in the front lot doing work on the inside.
The Baber’s closed on the building at the end of July — and it will have the same ambience and menu as all of the other Ron’s locations. There are currently 15 locations in Oklahoma, two in Texas, and one in Arkansas, according to their website.