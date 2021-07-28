 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron’s hamburgers expands to Wagoner
0 Comments

Ron’s hamburgers expands to Wagoner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ron's

The Wagoner location will have the same menu and ambience as all of the other Ron's locations, said Mark Baber, Ron's President.

 Tulsa World File

It’s official: Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili is slated to come to Wagoner September 2021, according to company President, Mark Baber.

Baber is the son of Ron Baber, founder of Ron’s. His son, Matt, and daughter-in-law, Lindsey, will run the Wagoner restaurant at 1105 W Cherokee St. It’s in the same building as the former, Runt’s BBQ restaurant.

“We’ve been looking around for a while,” Baber said. “We’re so excited about coming to Wagoner.”

Ron’s is currently made up of 19 restaurants, all primarily in the Tulsa area, with a handful near Oklahoma City, Arkansas and Houston, Texas. Thirteen of those locations are franchises, but Baber says the Wagoner location will be a family store, not a franchise.

Baber said Matt, Ron’s grandson, grew up with the business for years and started working there. When he met his now wife, Lindsey, she too started working the business.

“We started looking in the Coweta-Wagoner area and saw the building come available so we jumped on it,” Baber said.

Baber said he likes the fact that Wagoner is a smaller community with other small businesses. He said the traffic that comes through Wagoner in the summertime also makes it a viable decision.

The Wagoner location will have the same menu and ambience as all of the other Ron's locations, Baber said.

They expect to close on the building by the end of July, Baber said.

Baber said he is hopeful the Wagoner location will be open by September 1, or mid-September at the latest.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News