Ron’s hamburgers expands to Wagoner

It’s official: Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili is slated to come to Wagoner September 2021, according to company President, Mark Baber.

Baber is the son of Ron Baber, founder of Ron’s. His son, Matt, and daughter-in-law, Lindsey, will run the Wagoner restaurant at 1105 W Cherokee St. It’s in the same building as the former, Runt’s BBQ restaurant.

“We’ve been looking around for a while,” Baber said. “We’re so excited about coming to Wagoner.”

Ron’s is currently made up of 19 restaurants, all primarily in the Tulsa area, with a handful near Oklahoma City, Arkansas and Houston, Texas. Thirteen of those locations are franchises, but Baber says the Wagoner location will be a family store, not a franchise.

Baber said Matt, Ron’s grandson, grew up with the business for years and started working there. When he met his now wife, Lindsey, she too started working the business.

“We started looking in the Coweta-Wagoner area and saw the building come available so we jumped on it,” Baber said.

Baber said he likes the fact that Wagoner is a smaller community with other small businesses. He said the traffic that comes through Wagoner in the summertime also makes it a viable decision.