Rolling Thunder toy run slated Oct. 24

Toy Run Promotion

Motorcycle enthusiasts by the dozens will be roaring into Coweta on Oct. 24 for the 2020 Rolling Thunder Toy Drive. Toys will be dropped off at Coweta Assembly in drive-thru fashion and all area residents are invited to join in on the fun.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

A time honored holiday tradition in Coweta involves motorcycles, cars, toys and the desire to help make Christmas a little more special for children in Wagoner County.

Rolling Thunder and the Coweta Assembly of God Church are teaming up to conduct a 2020 Holiday Toy Run Saturday, Oct. 24 in Coweta. The drop-off event will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 29707 E. State Hwy. 51.

Local riders and anyone else with a heart to help serve others are encouraged to participate.

“This year we are asking not just motorcyclists, but all of the folks in our community to bring new, unwrapped toys by,” said Coweta Assembly Office Manager Mari Horn. “People can drive through the portico and drop items off.

All toy donations will be distributed on Dec. 17. A special registration period to sign children up for the Community Angel Tree will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Details will be coming soon.

In 2019, more than 200 children in Coweta and the immediate surrounding area received gifts from the Rolling Thunder Toy Run.

“We anticipate this year to be even bigger, so we hope to have many of those who donate each year to continue doing so,” Horn said. “We have a huge need in our community, and anyone who can purchase a toy – small or big – would be such a huge help!

“If everyone gives just one toy, we could serve our community in such a big way.”

For more information about the toy run, call the church office at 918-486-3110, ext. 0.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

