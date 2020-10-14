Rolling Thunder toy run slated Oct. 24

A time honored holiday tradition in Coweta involves motorcycles, cars, toys and the desire to help make Christmas a little more special for children in Wagoner County.

Rolling Thunder and the Coweta Assembly of God Church are teaming up to conduct a 2020 Holiday Toy Run Saturday, Oct. 24 in Coweta. The drop-off event will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 29707 E. State Hwy. 51.

Local riders and anyone else with a heart to help serve others are encouraged to participate.

“This year we are asking not just motorcyclists, but all of the folks in our community to bring new, unwrapped toys by,” said Coweta Assembly Office Manager Mari Horn. “People can drive through the portico and drop items off.

All toy donations will be distributed on Dec. 17. A special registration period to sign children up for the Community Angel Tree will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Details will be coming soon.

In 2019, more than 200 children in Coweta and the immediate surrounding area received gifts from the Rolling Thunder Toy Run.