Rolling Thunder toy drive is Saturday, Oct. 24

Motorcycle enthusiasts and others with a heart for kids will be riding through Coweta Saturday, Oct. 24 in the Rolling Thunder 2020 Holiday Toy Run. This year's toy drive is a collaborative effort with the Coweta Assembly of God Church.

The drop-off event will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 29707 E. State Hwy. 51. Participants will simply drive through the portico on the south side of the church and hand items to program volunteers.

“This year we are asking not just motorcyclists, but all of the folks in our community to bring new, unwrapped toys by,” said Coweta Assembly Office Manager Mari Horn.

In 2019, more than 200 children in Coweta and the immediate surrounding area received gifts from the Rolling Thunder Toy Run. Horn expects the need to be greater this year due to the loss of jobs many have experienced through the pandemic.

“We have a huge need in our community, and anyone who can purchase a toy – small or big – would be such a huge help," she noted.

“If everyone gives just one toy, we could serve our community in such a big way.”