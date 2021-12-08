Roland Park phase 1 improvements slated to start in January

Magnum Construction Inc., out of Broken Arrow, is slated to begin construction of Phase 1 improvements at Roland Park in January after a passing vote by City Councilors Monday evening.

Roland Park, off 141st Street in Coweta, is nearly 40 years old, and has been in serious need of T.L.C., specifically when it pertains to stormwater ponding and buckling pavement.

Phase 1 bids were received on Nov. 10, and the successful bidder was Magnum Construction Inc. The improvements contained within the bid include; stormwater improvements to reduce standing water and correct pavement issues, paving for trails and pedestrian bridges over channels, repaving and restriping the basketball court to improve drainage and adjusting the height of basketball goals to new paving grade, site lighting and signage.

Additional site grading and drainage will be necessary to support those improvements, the memorandum further stated.

The total bid amount was $224,271.86.

Work is expected to begin in January 2022, weather permitting.

