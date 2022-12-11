Robins named NSU’s fall 2022 Outstanding Graduate Student

TAHLEQUAH - Melissa Robins of Coweta has been named Northeastern State University’s fall 2022 Outstanding Graduate Student.

“When I received the notification at work, my students and coworkers were quick to notice my absolute shock and joy,'' Robins said about learning of the recognition. “The nomination was rewarding enough, so to be chosen is an absolute honor.”

Robins will receive her M.Ed. in Science Education with a graduate certificate in STEM education on Dec. 10 as part of NSU’s fall commencement programs.

Robins completed her bachelor’s degree in science education at NSU in 2012. Nearly a decade later, she returned to complete her master’s degree with the help of a scholarship from Cherokee Nation and support from her family and mentor.

“To be successful in graduate school, students must have a desire to learn, the organizational skills necessary to achieve their professional goals in spite of personal responsibilities, and the dedication to persevere,” Robins’ mentor, Dr. Pamela Christol, said. “Melissa Robins has these qualities and so much more.”

Robins’ capstone project is titled, “Inquiry-Based Learning, STEM, and Outdoor Education: Implementation to Utilize Real-Life Applications in Biology Curriculum.”

Robins currently works as a kinetics instructor with Broken Arrow Public Schools, putting her science education training from NSU to use in the classroom every day.

“My advice to others considering pursuing a master’s degree would be to choose the program that works best for you and pursue it,’' Robins said. “The challenges I faced shaped me into the person I am today and left me more confident and knowledgeable in my field. I am so glad I went for it and did not hold myself back.”

NSU graduate faculty nominate outstanding graduate students who meet the criteria of a 3.5 cumulative GPA, excellence in scholarship in an advanced degree program, leadership, service and a positive impact on the campus community.

For information on NSU’s fall 2022 commencement ceremonies, visit www.nsuok.edu/commencement. To view the livestream of the commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10 visit NSU’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NSURiverHawks/.