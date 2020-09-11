Road projects planned in two Coweta subdivisions, first project begins Monday

Four streets in two Coweta subdivisions will be resurfaced over the next five weeks, which will have implications for motorists that need to be addressed.
Mandy Vavrinak, communications director for the City of Coweta, said the milling and repaving projects in the Country Village and The Woods neighborhoods will begin on September 14.
“During this work period, between the work hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents may not have access to their driveway to the street, or to their street at all, depending upon planned construction activities for the day,” Vavrinak said in a news release. “Vehicles may not be parked on the street in an active project area during the designated work hours. “
Should conditions allow, vehicles may be parked on the street outside of work hours.
Vavrinak said to ensure construction plans are not adversely impacted, residents are encouraged to park their cars a block over or on a nearby cross street and walk to them to exit their neighborhood if they plan to leave after 7 a.m. during the active phase of work.
Likewise, if residents plan to return home before 5 p.m., they may need to park their car on a nearby street and walk to their home.
“These projects will involve removing the existing pavement from curb to curb, fixing issues with the sub-base (if necessary) and repaving the area,” she noted.
Projects and preliminary timelines include:
- Country Village - 285th E. Ave. between 136th St. S. and 137th Pl. S., Sept. 14-23.
- Country Village - 286th E. Ave. between 136th St. S. and 137th Pl. S., Sept. 24 - Oct. 2.
- Country Village - 287th E. Ave. between 136th St. S. and 137th Pl. S., Oct. 5-13.
- The Woods – E. 113th St. S. between 274th E. Ave. and 277th E. Ave., Oct. 14-23.
Vavrinak reminded as with any construction project, inclement weather may delay the start or the completion of any of these projects and good weather conditions may result in earlier completion times.
“The contractor will be leaving door hangers for effected residents prior to the beginning of work in the area,” she noted. “Drivers in the construction areas are encouraged to follow directional signage and drive carefully to avoid workers and equipment. Milling projects can result in sharp drop-offs, so be aware and drive slowly.”
Vavrinak apologized on behalf of city officials for the inconvenience these road projects may cause to residents living in those areas.
“The designated streets are in serious need of repair, and we ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we complete this necessary work,” she said.
