Road projects planned in two Coweta subdivisions, first project begins Monday

Four streets in two Coweta subdivisions will be resurfaced over the next five weeks, which will have implications for motorists that need to be addressed.

Mandy Vavrinak, communications director for the City of Coweta, said the milling and repaving projects in the Country Village and The Woods neighborhoods will begin on September 14.

“During this work period, between the work hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents may not have access to their driveway to the street, or to their street at all, depending upon planned construction activities for the day,” Vavrinak said in a news release. “Vehicles may not be parked on the street in an active project area during the designated work hours. “

Should conditions allow, vehicles may be parked on the street outside of work hours.

Vavrinak said to ensure construction plans are not adversely impacted, residents are encouraged to park their cars a block over or on a nearby cross street and walk to them to exit their neighborhood if they plan to leave after 7 a.m. during the active phase of work.

Likewise, if residents plan to return home before 5 p.m., they may need to park their car on a nearby street and walk to their home.

“These projects will involve removing the existing pavement from curb to curb, fixing issues with the sub-base (if necessary) and repaving the area,” she noted.

Projects and preliminary timelines include: