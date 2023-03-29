The City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority is pleased to introduce you to the Electric Department’s newest Journeyman Lineman.

Colton J. Risley is an employee of the Wagoner Public Works Authority and has been employed with the City of Wagoner for four years.

On Feb. 7, Risley completed one of the world’s most comprehensive training programs for power line personnel.

The Merchant Job Training and Safety Program is administered to line personnel in 40 states throughout the United States.

Risley and the support staff at the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority can be proud of this incredible accomplishment.

Each utility has an acting Training Coordinator assisting their trainees by administering “closed book” testing.

The coordinators manage their people throughout the training process from rules set by the MJTS and the statewide association people.