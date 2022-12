Todd Riggs retiring after six years with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office was honored with a surprise party by officials from WRAP in their new offices in the Lincoln Enrichment Center.

Besides cake and ice cream, Riggs found out his truck got a detailed cleaning as a going away gift.

Riggs said he enjoyed the job and looks forward to seeing how can contribute to others in his future endeavors. He currently has been a big part of helping WRAP get going in the community.