Rick Moore purchases Lancaster Agency in Wagoner

When State Farm closed the regional office in Tulsa, Moore chose to stay in this area to be near family. At that time he and Lancaster began talking about the Wagoner agency and made a deal.

The Moore-Lancaster Agency carries a variety of insurance from auto, home, life, commercial, farm and ranch policies to those that cover recreational vehicles, special events and more. The business is a member of Independent Insurance Agents of Oklahoma and OAA/SIAA, the largest insurance alliance in the United States.

“This allows us to bring in more carriers. Instead of just carrying All State or one group like Travelers, we also bring in Nationwide, Chubb and a lot more companies,” Moore explained. “This brings in more competition and hopefully lowers the rates for everyone.”

“My goals are to use my knowledge to help Oklahomans understand the sometimes confusing insurance language and processes and to help my neighbors flourish by providing protection against unforeseen occurrences,” he added.

The business owner assures the Moore-Lancaster Agency will continue to be involved in the community.