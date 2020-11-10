Rick Moore purchases Lancaster Agency in Wagoner

A Wagoner business that has served area residents for 117 years is now under new ownership with a new name. The Moore-Lancaster Agency is an independent insurance agency located at 224 E. Cherokee and is the newest member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5 welcomed Moore to the business organization.
The agency, formerly known as the Lancaster Agency, has been in business since 1903 and has only been owned by three families – Howard Searcy, Euel and Bill Lancaster and now Rick Moore. Moore purchased the agency from Bill Lancaster on Oct. 1.
Moore began working at the agency as a janitor while attending Wagoner High School and continued doing so while earning a bachelor of business administration degree from Northeastern State University. His mother, Betty Moore, worked for the Lancasters for over 66 years as an office manager.
He was introduced to real estate and insurance through college courses at NSU.
After college, Moore enjoyed a 27-year career with State Farm. For part of that time he worked in a specialized litigation unit assigned to residential, commercial, watercraft, farm and ranch claims in three states.
He is a licensed adjustor and considers himself to be a life-long learner in the insurance industry. He also holds residential and commercial roof damage assessment certificates from Haag Engineering of Dallas, Tex.
When State Farm closed the regional office in Tulsa, Moore chose to stay in this area to be near family. At that time he and Lancaster began talking about the Wagoner agency and made a deal.
The Moore-Lancaster Agency carries a variety of insurance from auto, home, life, commercial, farm and ranch policies to those that cover recreational vehicles, special events and more. The business is a member of Independent Insurance Agents of Oklahoma and OAA/SIAA, the largest insurance alliance in the United States.
“This allows us to bring in more carriers. Instead of just carrying All State or one group like Travelers, we also bring in Nationwide, Chubb and a lot more companies,” Moore explained. “This brings in more competition and hopefully lowers the rates for everyone.”
“My goals are to use my knowledge to help Oklahomans understand the sometimes confusing insurance language and processes and to help my neighbors flourish by providing protection against unforeseen occurrences,” he added.
The business owner assures the Moore-Lancaster Agency will continue to be involved in the community.
Moore is a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Wagoner and is actively involved with the Wagoner Masonic Lodge and Bedouin Shrine of Muskogee. He and his wife, Donna, have been married for 22 years. They have three children and two grandchildren.
Moore-Lancaster Agency is open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hour appointments are available. Stop by today or call 918-485-2106.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!