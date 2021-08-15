Return to Learn plan approved for Okay Public Schools

Okay Public Schools will be returning to school in a modified traditional manner for K-12 beginning Wednesday, August 18.

The district will incorporate multiple distance and virtual learning days to prepare students and staff of another long term shut down due to COVID infections in Oklahoma or the community.

“Safely meeting our goal and returning to a normal school environment will require everyone to work together,” the district stated.

The district said they expect most students to return as traditional on campus enrollees, but a small number of online spots may be available for extreme cases. Unlike last year, the 2021-2022 plan involves online students using “Edmentum,” or another standalone product.

Students choosing to attend Okay online school can still opt to participate in some on-campus athletics and other extracurricular activities, the district said.

Okay Public Schools intends to consider guidelines and other information from the Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and possibly other sources, the plan states. The information and guidelines may inform policies, practices or rules related to personal protective equipment. It may include but are not limited to masks, face shields, temperature screenings, social distancing and more.