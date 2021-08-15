Return to Learn plan approved for Okay Public Schools

Okay Public Schools will be returning to school in a modified traditional manner for K-12 beginning Wednesday, August 18.
The district will incorporate multiple distance and virtual learning days to prepare students and staff of another long term shut down due to COVID infections in Oklahoma or the community.
“Safely meeting our goal and returning to a normal school environment will require everyone to work together,” the district stated.
The district said they expect most students to return as traditional on campus enrollees, but a small number of online spots may be available for extreme cases. Unlike last year, the 2021-2022 plan involves online students using “Edmentum,” or another standalone product.
Students choosing to attend Okay online school can still opt to participate in some on-campus athletics and other extracurricular activities, the district said.
Okay Public Schools intends to consider guidelines and other information from the Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and possibly other sources, the plan states. The information and guidelines may inform policies, practices or rules related to personal protective equipment. It may include but are not limited to masks, face shields, temperature screenings, social distancing and more.
Okay Public Schools asks for the help of parents and guardians regarding the health of their children.
The district requests that parents check their child’s temperature daily. If they have a temperature, the district said parents should keep them home and notify the school. Temperature checks may be conducted at the school based on the recommendations applicable to schools.
In case a student is ill, the district asks that parents and guardian provide a good contact number and promptly inform the school if any telephone numbers change.
The Okay Public School District said they are aware COVID-19 will happen. They ask for “patience and understanding” as they work through the best practices. Their policies and procedures will remain flexible as they adjust to new information, they said.
Q/A:
What if a positive COVID-19 case or cases surface at school?
Depending on how many cases and what sites are affected, shut down and response will vary.
We will honor privacy regulations while still notifying families in a timely manner.
Will busses run the regular routes?
Busses will run the regular route. Students will be required to adhere to a seating chart provided
by the bus driver. There is a possibility the district may have to cancel bus routes with little
notice if we face driver shortages due to COVID-19 infections or quarantine policies.
Will the cafeteria be open?
Our cafeteria will remain open and we will take different measures at each site to promote social
distancing.
Who provides face coverings?
We will provide face mask if needed.
Will parents be able to attend meetings and meet the teacher?
Unfortunately, we will not be having an open house this school year. We are encouraging
teachers to reach out to their students, by mail, Facebook videos’ etc... To avoid contact we are
not allowing parents to walk their students into the classroom. We will have staff supporting
students and helping them find their way. We feel it’s important for Pre-K and Kindergarten
parents to be a support for their students the first day of school, so we will make arrangements
for them. Details to be posted for the Kindergarten and Pre-K students/parents at a later date.
Exceptions for parent visits will be made by the principal or director, and may
include IEP meetings, limited conferences, etc.
What kind of precautions is the school taking to clean and disinfect?
The following actions will be taken to help reduce the chance of COVID-19 spread.
-Hand sanitizer, encourage hand washing and disinfectant spray in each room.
-Restriction of non-essential visitors.