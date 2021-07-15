Retired TPD’s Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, works booth at Cactus Cones for charity

In fact, Larkin and Ginn met about two months ago at another charity event. They share the same passion for helping others.

Larkin started STICKS Cares last year. The non – profit is focused on serving inner – city kids in Oklahoma and around the country. One of its long – term goals is encouraging and educating kids to become EMT’s, firefighters or police officers.

Larkin knows the first responder field, especially law enforcement, has taken a hit in recent months. He encourages everyone, not just kids, to realize changes occur all the time.

“We need good men and women to be police officers right now probably more than ever,” he said. “The profession has changed but just like everything else in the world that’s changed in the past, two decades.”

Sticks Cares also helps groups, organizations and individual’s access money and other resources thorough grants and donations. In addition, STICKS Cares helps groups establish and utilize written material(s) used to serve communities; and as it grows, partner (with other non-profits) and match with other donors and donations working to serve a similar purpose.

Larkin said he’s “been busy” since turning in the badge in May.