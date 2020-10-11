 Skip to main content
Repairs planned on U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner

Repairs planned on U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner

Road resurfacing

A portion of U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner will be resurfaced over the next few weeks.

Motorists who travel on U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner can expect to see some lane closures in the days ahead as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation kicks off a milling and resurfacing project.

The stretch of highway from the 500 block of S. Dewey Ave. near Burger King to S.W. 15th Street (Prestolite Road) will be affected. Crews will shut down lanes as needed throughout the project.

City officials say the project is estimated to be completed no later than Oct. 31.

Motorists are urged to proceed through the work area with caution and to be patient during the project period.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

