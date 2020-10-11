Repairs planned on U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner

Motorists who travel on U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner can expect to see some lane closures in the days ahead as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation kicks off a milling and resurfacing project.

The stretch of highway from the 500 block of S. Dewey Ave. near Burger King to S.W. 15th Street (Prestolite Road) will be affected. Crews will shut down lanes as needed throughout the project.

City officials say the project is estimated to be completed no later than Oct. 31.

Motorists are urged to proceed through the work area with caution and to be patient during the project period.

