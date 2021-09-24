Renegade Antiques joins Wagoner chamber

Renegade Antiques & Collectables are officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

This store’s vintage atmosphere was brought about by over 30 vendor booths filled to the brim.

It’s housed in an iconic building with patchwork flooring in Wagoner off Oklahoma 51.

Renegade Antique & Collectables is open five days a week, Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Tuesday's and Wednesday's.

More information about the shop and directions can be found on the web at www.RenegadeAntique.com or you can find them on Facebook and Instagram by searching “Renegade Antiques of Wagoner.”