Remember to move over for emergency vehicles

Remember to move over for emergency vehicles

Move Over Law

Oklahoma Move Over laws require that traffic shift lanes or at least slow down when emergency vehicles have their lights flashing and are responding to accidents or making stops. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World

 Cory Young

November 9-15 is National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week. In commemoration, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will spend this week focused on the "Move Over" Law (State Statute 47:11-314.)

This law mandates motorists on a four or more lane highway to move over if they encounter an emergency vehicle with activated red/blue lights, a wrecker/tow truck with activated emergency lights or any vehicle with flashing/hazard lights activated.

If on a two lane road, like a city street or county road and the driver cannot move over, they must slow down and proceed with caution around the vehicle on the side of the road.

Failure to move over or slow down can result in being cited and fined.

Troopers plan to use the week to educate drivers during traffic stops and explain the importance of the "Move Over" law for the safety of law enforcement, emergency responders and motorist assists near the roadway.

Officers will be watching for those who fail to yield, slow down or move over for emergency vehicles on the shoulder with emergency lights activated.

In addition this week, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation will have message boards reminding drivers to slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles.

Thirty-six (36) first responders were struck and killed in 2019 in the United States.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

