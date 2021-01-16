 Skip to main content
Remember to donate blood on Jan. 21

OBI Blood Drive Shirt 2021

OBI’s winter blood drive shirt.

Wagoner High School will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) blood drive Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. top 2 p.m. at Wagoner Middle School.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age (with parental permission) or older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans by giving blood. Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, making an appointment early can shorten the process. To make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.

OBI officials say all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Donors ages 16 or 17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies. They are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.

