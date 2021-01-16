Remember to donate blood on Jan. 21

Wagoner High School will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) blood drive Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. top 2 p.m. at Wagoner Middle School.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age (with parental permission) or older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans by giving blood. Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, making an appointment early can shorten the process. To make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.

OBI officials say all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Donors ages 16 or 17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies. They are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.

