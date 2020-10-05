 Skip to main content
Relief grant helps with technology in Wagoner County

Relief Grant

Help in Crisis representatives Whitley Pierson, left, and Carrie Wilson, right, present new i-Pads purchased with a COVID-19 Relief Grant to Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood, center left, and Brandon Wren, center right.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

A COVID-19 Relief Grant obtained by Help in Crisis has allowed the organization to purchase technology that will allow for continued advocacy work in the middle of a pandemic.

On Friday, Oct. 2, domestic violence and sexual assault advocates Whitley Pierson and Carrie Wilson were in Coweta to present three iPads to Wagoner County Emergency Management officials.

WCEM is one of several partner agencies who work with Help in Crisis in a multitude of ways throughout the year.

Currently, the two entities are working together to coordinate a Battle of the First Responders Softball Tournament to raise funds for Help in Crisis.

“We appreciate everything they do for our community,” the advocates said in making the presentation.

Other technology recipients include the Violence Against Women Act investigator with the District 27 District Attorney’s Office and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

