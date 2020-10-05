Relief grant helps with technology in Wagoner County

A COVID-19 Relief Grant obtained by Help in Crisis has allowed the organization to purchase technology that will allow for continued advocacy work in the middle of a pandemic.

On Friday, Oct. 2, domestic violence and sexual assault advocates Whitley Pierson and Carrie Wilson were in Coweta to present three iPads to Wagoner County Emergency Management officials.

WCEM is one of several partner agencies who work with Help in Crisis in a multitude of ways throughout the year.

Currently, the two entities are working together to coordinate a Battle of the First Responders Softball Tournament to raise funds for Help in Crisis.

“We appreciate everything they do for our community,” the advocates said in making the presentation.

Other technology recipients include the Violence Against Women Act investigator with the District 27 District Attorney’s Office and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.