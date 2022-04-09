Registration open for Wagoner chamber annual kickball tournament

Registration is now open for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Kickball Tournament.

The tournament will be held on May 14 at the Maple Park fields. Participants can spend the day kicking it with chamber and fellow businesses and organizations from the Wagoner area.

To register visit www.wagonerchamber.org and click on the Chamber Events section.

The chamber encourages churches, non-profit organizations, youth organizations 16+, and businesses to register. This tournament is a great way to network and meet other people in the community.

All teams signed up by May 1 will received a free t-shirt with their entry and the sponsorship deadline is April 26.

Kickball Tournament Sponsorship with Team Entry Included: $350

Sponsorship Only: $200

Team Only: $150

There is a maximum of 10 players per team. All players must be 15 years of age or older. This is a double elimination tournament and each team is guaranteed to play a minimum of two games. The 1st place team will receive medals and a trophy to display at their business or organization and bragging rights for the next year.