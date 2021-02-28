Registration now open for 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Fishing Tournament

Registration is now open for the 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Fishing Tournament slated for Saturday, July 24 on Fort Gibson Lake.
The one-day, amateur bass tournament invites 170 teams of two anglers each to compete for cash prizes.
The team with the largest bass as determined by weight will be awarded $1,000 in prize money, while the “Lucky 13th” place finisher will take home $1,300, courtesy of the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce.
Anglers are only allowed to fish water that is accessible by boat from the Taylor Ferry North boat ramp. Fishing locations are disqualified if anglers cannot ride by boat from Taylor Ferry North to their location and back.
Registration is $150 per team and there is a four bass limit.
Online registration ends July 24 at 8 p.m. and can be completed by visiting http://fishlucky13.com/.
Paper registration forms can be downloaded on the tournament’s website and sent via snail mail to the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce at 301 S. Grant in Wagoner.
Registration can also be completed in-person on Friday, July 23 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Baitmasters Outdoors, located at 1516 Highway 51 in Wagoner. In-person entries will also be accepted on July 24 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. at the Taylor Ferry North ramp, if registration has not already exceeded 168 teams.
Early registration through July 10 will be entered into a separate drawing for a mystery prize.
Tournament flights will be divided into 50 boats each, with flight numbers and start times assigned by order of entries received. Specific team flight information will be available once the registration fee is paid.
Flight 1 will include boats one through 50, with a start time of 6 a.m. and weigh-in at 1 p.m.
Flight 2 will include boats 51-100, with a start time of 6:15 a.m. and weigh-in at 1:15 p.m.
Flight 3 will include boats 101-150, with a start time of 6:30 a.m. and weigh-in at 1:30 p.m.
Flight 4 will include boats 151-170, with a start time of 6:45 a.m. and weigh-in at 1:45 p.m.
In 2020, the tournament paid out a total of $23,560 in prize money. Random drawings for cash prizes will also take place on Saturday, July 25 and winners must be present to claim.