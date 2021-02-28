Registration now open for 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Fishing Tournament

Registration is now open for the 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Fishing Tournament slated for Saturday, July 24 on Fort Gibson Lake.

The one-day, amateur bass tournament invites 170 teams of two anglers each to compete for cash prizes.

The team with the largest bass as determined by weight will be awarded $1,000 in prize money, while the “Lucky 13th” place finisher will take home $1,300, courtesy of the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce.

Anglers are only allowed to fish water that is accessible by boat from the Taylor Ferry North boat ramp. Fishing locations are disqualified if anglers cannot ride by boat from Taylor Ferry North to their location and back.

Registration is $150 per team and there is a four bass limit.

Online registration ends July 24 at 8 p.m. and can be completed by visiting http://fishlucky13.com/.

Paper registration forms can be downloaded on the tournament’s website and sent via snail mail to the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce at 301 S. Grant in Wagoner.