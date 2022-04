Redistricting to affect Wagoner County voters

Mandatory redistricting efforts have caused some precinct boundaries to change in Wagoner County. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places, according to the Wagoner County Election Board.

Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every 10 years following the redistricting of congressional, legislative and county commissioner districts. Redistricting occurs following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal.

New Voter Identification cards, along with polling place information, will be mailed to all voters affected by the new precinct lines. Voters can also use the OK Voter portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information. Polling place changes will become effective immediately, according to the Wagoner County Election Board.

Polling locations and precinct numbers in Wagoner County since the adoption of the new precinct boundary lines are listed below:

PCT POLLING PLACE ADDRESS

101 ROLLING HILLS COMMUNITY CENTER 20 S. 200 E. AVE., TULSA

102 OAK GROVE FIRE DEPT. 395 S. 273 E. AVE., CATOOSA

103 GLEN EAGLES IV CLUBHOUSE 25091 E DEARBORN ST, BROKEN ARROW

104 BA FIRE & POLICE TRAINING CENTER 4205 E OMAHA, BROKEN ARROW

106 COUNTY LINE BAPTIST CHURCH 4575 S. 193. E AVE., BROKEN ARROW

107 HERITAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 5300 E. KENOSHA, BROKEN ARROW

108 OAK GROVE CHURCH 6102 S 273 E AVE, BROKEN ARROW

109 OUR FINEST HOUR 11045 S State HWY 51, BROKEN ARROW, OK

201 SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH 8091 S. 305 E. AVE., BROKEN ARROW

202 CEDAR RIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH 14085 S 296 E AVE COWETA, OK

203 COWETA ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH 29707 E HWY 51, COWETA

204 FIRST ASSEMBLY OF WAGONER 1998 W HWY. 51, WAGONER

205 TWIN OAKS BAPTIST CHURCH 70076 S. 330 RD., WAGONER

206 UNITED CHURCH 700 E CHEROKEE ST, WAGONER, OK

207 WAGONER CHURCH OF GOD 115 S. STATE ST., WAGONER

208 OKAY FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH 7530 N. 37 ST. E., OKAY

302 THE RIDGE AT BA 7401 S 209 E AVE, BROKEN ARROW

303 FOREST RIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH 8300 S ONETA ROAD, BROKEN ARROW

304 ELKS LODGE 10266 S. 241 E. AVE., BROKEN ARROW

305 CLEARVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH 23003 E. HWY 51, BROKEN ARROW

306 WHISPERING HILLS CHURCH 21349 East 111th St S, BROKEN ARROW

307 CHRISTIAN FAMILY CENTER 19303 E 121 ST S. BROKEN ARROW

308 CROSSPOINT CHURCH 28288 E. 141 ST S. COWETA, OK

309 FIRST BAPTIST COWETA 15296 HWY 72, COWETA, OK

312 PORTER CIVIC CENTER 529 S. MAIN, PORTER