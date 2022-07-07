Redbud PT manager selected as Confluent Heath Team Leader of the Year finalist

An employee at Redbud Physical Therapy in Coweta has been named a finalist for Confluent Health’s 2022 Team Leader of the Year Award.

Abbey Carnes, the Clinic Manager and Physical Therapist, is one of five finalists.

The other finalists include Kayla Kennedy, Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy; John Morello, Texas Physical Therapy Specialists; Devin Vasella Trachman, Physical Therapy Central; and Paul Lydeard, Pappas OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy.

The theme of the 2022 annual conference is, “Thrill in the Ville.”

Confluent Health is a Louisville, KY based company with over 400 clinics specializing in physical and occupational therapy. Carnes' Redbud Physical Therapy clinic is located at 12641 S. OK-51 in Coweta.

About Carnes, per her page bio:

Abbey was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and lived in Broken Arrow until she was 10 years old. She then moved to Elgin, where she graduated high school. Abbey went on to play college softball and graduate from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee in 2012 with a major in Exercise Science and minor in Natural Science. She was a three time Academic All-American while at OBU. She then moved to Tulsa to attend the University of Oklahoma Health and Science Center where she graduated with honors with her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Abbey works for Redbud Physical Therapy and is the Clinic Manager and Physical Therapist at their Coweta location. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and Oklahoma Physical Therapy Association. She began her physical therapy career in a hospital setting at a long-term acute care facility and with home health. This gave her many very valuable experiences that she finds especially useful when treating neurologic and geriatric patients in the clinic. However, she is passionate about orthopedics as well, and finds joy in helping people be able to get back to whatever activity they want to do. Being a former college athlete, Abbey also has an increased interest in sport related and athletic populations. Abbey tries to take advantage of all the learning opportunities she can from continuing education classes and mentors within the company.

Abbey resides in Tulsa with her husband, Jonathan, and their daughter Logyn. She is soon to have a little boy as well. Abbey enjoys almost anything sport related or outdoors. She enjoys trying to play golf with her family as well as hiking with her dog, Olympic lifting, CrossFit, running outside, and camping with family. She also enjoys going to the movies and eating her fair share of a large popcorn. Abbey loves to travel as much as she can and has many places left on her bucket list to check off!