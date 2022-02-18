Redbird mayor welcomes growth in historic party town

A select few did stay, and they are still there to this day.

The majority of people that live in Redbird in 2022 are descendants of families that grew up there. Moore is one of them. Having been born in Oklahoma City, he moved back to Redbird — where his parents grew up — in 2004. He lives on family land with his mother, right across the street from where his grandmother grew up. When his parents were youngsters, they had uncles, aunts and cousins all living within the proximity of Redbid. It was one, big, happy family.

Walk around Redbird now, some would say it could use a little T.L.C. Some houses are dilapidated. Stop signs look like they are being used as target practice. But the community feel, albeit small, hasn’t gone anywhere.

The original City Hall is still standing, although it is under construction. Moore would like to turn it into a museum with pictures and artifacts explaining Redbird’s history. Next to City Hall are remnants of the town jail.