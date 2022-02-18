Redbird mayor welcomes growth in historic party town

Picture an Oklahoma community not even a square mile wide, with two gas stations, four churches, a mill and broom factory, a respectable school, and eight or nine clubs.
That was Redbird, and it was time to party.
Redbird, in Wagoner County, is one of 13 all black towns left in Oklahoma. Tullahassee, its neighbor to the southeast, is another all-black community in Wagoner County. Although the two communities have different vibes, the town’s leaders have a similar focus: Find ways to spark some life for generations to come.
Redbird mayor Darryl Moore thinks he has a spark that could generate momentum in the Community Center in the heart of town.
Constructed in 2014, the Community Center houses a full-length basketball court and bleachers on both sides. There is a top-of-the-line kitchen in one corner, and fully functioning bathrooms in the other. It’s currently being used to hold Town Hall Meetings. It’s truly a multi-purpose facility — something a plethora of small communities’ wish they had.
“This could very well be a source of revenue for the town,” Moore said. “Basketball tournaments, birthday parties, you name it.”
Thanks to a multitude of grant and community funds, the town was able to pay for construction crews to build the structure in 2014. They didn’t need to purchase a gym floor or bleachers since they were the same units, originally left outside. Needless to say, it’s not getting as much use as it probably should, Moore said.
Growth is limited in Redbird with a population of roughly 160 people. The town does not see a whole lot of fanfare. In fact, Moore believes he’d be lucky to say if a dozen families moved to Redbird in the last, three years.
“We’re really just trying to build the community. We need the growth back. We need businesses like the old days.”
Like its neighbor, Tullahassee, the area used to thrive. Different folks came in every weekend from as far as Kansas and Texas, and partied at the vast selections of clubs on the weekends, Moore said.
“My uncle would tell me stories … every weekend, it was practically a one-way road coming into town,” Moore said. “Cars were parked on both sides of the streets up until the highways. People came from everywhere.”
There were cotton gins, a mill, a broom factory, a handful of gas station and hotels, four churches, a dry and wet store, and a prestigious school called Miller Washington School. All of it was bunched in to 0.8 of a square mile of town jurisdiction.
Prior to the Great Depression, business was booming in Redbird. In the same breath, all of those businesspeople were the reason why the hustle and bustle stopped, according to Moore.
“All of those people had kids, and they just left Redbird,” Moore said. "The young people went to college and started their lives somewhere else. Most didn’t come back. So when all of those people in town died off, those businesses closed. That’s just where we are at.”
A select few did stay, and they are still there to this day.
The majority of people that live in Redbird in 2022 are descendants of families that grew up there. Moore is one of them. Having been born in Oklahoma City, he moved back to Redbird — where his parents grew up — in 2004. He lives on family land with his mother, right across the street from where his grandmother grew up. When his parents were youngsters, they had uncles, aunts and cousins all living within the proximity of Redbid. It was one, big, happy family.
Walk around Redbird now, some would say it could use a little T.L.C. Some houses are dilapidated. Stop signs look like they are being used as target practice. But the community feel, albeit small, hasn’t gone anywhere.
The original City Hall is still standing, although it is under construction. Moore would like to turn it into a museum with pictures and artifacts explaining Redbird’s history. Next to City Hall are remnants of the town jail.
“My uncle told me he was the last person in that jail,” Moore said with a smile. “It was a two-cell jail, and it just had a wooden roof. People would push the roof up and break out of the jail. They got tired of sitting in there. People would get a little rowdy at parties on the weekends. They eventually just got tired of putting the roof back on.”
The town has a mayor — Moore — and two, town council members, one being Moore’s mother. They meet once a month at the Community Center building. About 20 seats are filled on a monthly basis for the meetings.
There is also a playground, and a community bench area. Red bird displays are scattered throughout the town. It is Redbird territory, after all. There is gas and running water, supplied from Wagoner County Rural Water District 5 and ONG.
Moore said he is going to continue to work with Wagoner County officials, and apply for state and federal grants, which have proven to work for Redbird in the past.
A list of visions for Moore includes getting every road paved in Redbird — many consist of dirt roads. He’d also like to expand and upgrade the playground equipment, buy up as much land as possible for agricultural purposes and expand the sewer system. They town currently relies on a septic system. Lastly, Moore believes a public, storm shelter would be beneficial.
“Everybody gets along great here. We’re a safe community, but we need the growth,” Moore said.
Moore’s ancestors welcomed growth in the heyday, and it paid off. Now it’s time to bring it back. It’s the Redbird way.